Naqvi: nefarious campaign behind Islamophobia charges against India

Allegations of Islamophobia against India are an attempt to defame the country by those engaged in “nefarious propaganda” here and abroad, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said. He also alleged that the women who protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh were misguided by this “brigade”.

“Minorities are flourishing” in India and have been an equal partner in development without discrimination under the Modi government,” Mr. Naqvi wrote in a blog entitled, Bogey of Bogus Bashing Brigade, released in Hindi and English.

It has been written in the background of several Indians losing jobs in West Asia over bigoted social media posts and a social media storm over such posts by members of the ruling BJP as well.

The remarks also come days after a wave of angry reactions on Twitter by citizens and rights activists from various Arab countries following allegations that Muslims are being blamed for spreading COVID-19 in parts of India.

“The ‘Narendra Modi phobia club’ has been unable to digest the inclusive growth under the prime minister and is engaged in a nefarious campaign in India and abroad through fake propaganda alleging intolerance, communalism and discrimination,” Mr. Naqvi wrote.

The women who sat on protests at Shaheen Bagh cannot be termed “anti-nationals”. They had been ‘misguided by the bogus bashing brigade’. “This brigade pushed these women on a path, which had an ‘entry gate’ but no ‘exit gate’.”, he said.

“It is notable that before recent Delhi riots, there was a message in circulation during Shaheen Bagh protests, which said, “Modi claims.. his regime has not witnessed a single riot, we will demolish his pride..”After this nefarious teaching and preaching, the incidents, which took place in Delhi, inflicted injuries to the entire humanity,” he stated.

‘Calculated conspiracy’

This was a “calculated conspiracy” by the brigade that wanted to defame and disgrace Mr. Modi and India, he said.

Mr. Naqvi argued that for the “first time since Independence”, India had forged close and strong ties with nearly all Islamic nations, and countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Afghanistan, Russia, Palestine, Mauritius and the Maldives have conferred Mr. Modi with their highest civilian awards.

“The United Nations has also conferred Narendra Modi with the prestigious 'Champions of the Earth Award'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global acceptance and popularity doesn't need any certificate,” he observed.