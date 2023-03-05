ADVERTISEMENT

Nano DAP important step towards making life easier for farmers: PM Modi

March 05, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - New Delhi

It is a big step towards self-reliance in fertilizers.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the approval of nano DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertilizer is an important step towards making life easier for farmers.

He was replying to a tweet from Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who had announced the government's nod to the launch of nano liquid DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertilizer.

It is a big step towards self-reliance in fertilizers, he had said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Fertiliser cooperative Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), which introduced nano liquid urea in 2021, announced on Friday that the government has approved the launch of its nano DAP fertilizer in the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

agriculture

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US