Nano DAP important step towards making life easier for farmers: PM Modi

March 05, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the approval of nano DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertilizer is an important step towards making life easier for farmers.

He was replying to a tweet from Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who had announced the government's nod to the launch of nano liquid DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertilizer.

It is a big step towards self-reliance in fertilizers, he had said.

Fertiliser cooperative Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), which introduced nano liquid urea in 2021, announced on Friday that the government has approved the launch of its nano DAP fertilizer in the market.