NaMo Bharat | ‘No limit to his self-obsession’: Congress targets PM Modi over naming of RRTS trains

The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the naming of trains of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) as 'NaMo Bharat', saying there is "simply no limit to his self-obsession".

Official sources have said that trains of the RRTS, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on Friday, will be known as 'NaMo Bharat'.

Reacting to it, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X, "After Namo stadium now Namo trains. There is simply no limit to his self-obsession."

The cricket stadium in Ahmedabad is named after Prime Minister Modi.

Another Congress leader, Pawan Khera, said, "Why even put Bharat? Just change the name of the country to Namo and be done with it."

A 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor is slated to be opened for passengers on October 21, a day after its inauguration.

This section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot has five stations — Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.

The foundation stone for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor was laid by Prime Minister Modi on March 8, 2019.

In line with his vision to transform regional connectivity in the country through construction of new world-class transport infrastructure, the RRTS project is being developed, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said in a statement on Wednesday.

