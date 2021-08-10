NaMo App opens survey for voters

NEW DELHI

10 August 2021 15:03 IST

It comes ahead of polls in U.P., Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa

The next set of Assembly polls in 2022, in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, coming as it does just above the halfway point of the tenure of the Modi government, has prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through his personal App- the NaMo App – to issue a survey aimed at voters in these States.

The survey starts with details of the State and the constituency of the person taking the survey and is a mix of multiple choice questions and those requiring a more open-ended answer to gauge the mood of the public on the performance of the governments, both at the Centre and in the States going to the polls.

The last time such a survey was conducted under the aegis of the NaMo App was in 2016 after demonetisation, and in 2019 just before the general election.

Advertising

Advertising

The survey asks questions about the popularity of local MPs and seeks names of three most popular BJP leaders in that State and three leaders, regardless of party affiliation that the survey subject can recall.

Rankings

Rankings are asked for the Central government’s handling of health care, COVID19, the progress of vaccination in their States, Swachch Bharat, employment, electricity reforms, farmers welfare and corruption and price rise. Interestingly, the survey also asks the respondent what would be the criteria for electing an MLA- caste, religion or development issues. Information is solicited on whether the respondent would be willing to volunteer for the BJP , has donated money to the party in the past or bought the NaMo merchandise.

The results of the survey, sources said, would provide an opportunity for Mr. Modi to take the temperature as far as his government’s own performance is concerned and the BJP’s popularity and the recall value of its leaders. This may also inform parts of the campaign strategy of the party.

The NaMo App has had around one crore downloads so far.