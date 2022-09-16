Name new Parliament building after Ambedkar: SC/ST confederation

View of Parliament House, Rashtrapati Bhawan and other buildings, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The All India Confederation of SC/ST organisations urged the Union government to name the new Parliament building, which is in the final stage of construction, after B.R. Ambedkar who is considered the architect of Indian Constitution.

In a press statement in New Delhi, former Lok Sabha MP Udit Raj, who is the national chairman of the organisation, sought to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the demand first raised in a letter to him in December 2020. The confederation had also held a demonstration to emphasise this further.

Recently, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government in Telangana named its under-construction State Secretariat building after Ambedkar. On Tuesday, the Telangana Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution requesting the Centre to name the new Parliament building after Ambedkar. Introducing the resolution, State IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said there couldn’t be a better tribute to Ambedkar, who was the architect of the democratic republic of India, than naming the new Parliament building complex after him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Raj added in his statement that several MPs were planning to submit a joint memorandum supporting this demand.