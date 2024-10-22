Namdhari Sikhs urge govt to honour former PM Manmohan Singh with Bharat Ratna

Sikh body Namdhari Sangat Sewa Samiti on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) requested Government of India to honour former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with Bharat Ratna. During a press conference at the Constitutional Club here, members of the samiti said they have written several letters to the government in this respect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting Manmohan Singh's achievements, the members of the religious outfit said the former Prime Minister was awarded Padma Vibhushan in 1987 for his services to the nation and honoured with 'Order of King Abdulaziz' by Saudi Arabia in 2010 and 'Order of the Paulownia Flowers' by Japan in 2014.

They claimed that the real credit for reviving India's economy goes to Manmohan Singh. His government made a significant achievement by successfully finalising the nuclear treaty between India and USA, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Namdhari Sangat Sewa Samiti spokesperson Lakhwinder Singh urged the Centre to honour Manmohan Singh with Bharat Ratna.

He said the former Prime Minister is not in good health and should be presented the prestigious award during his lifetime.

Mr. Lakhwinder added that the body has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah regarding this.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.