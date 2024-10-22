GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Namdhari Sikhs urge govt to honour former PM Manmohan Singh with Bharat Ratna

The members of the religious outfit said the former PM Manmohan Singh was awarded Padma Vibhushan in 1987 for his services to the nation and honoured with 'Order of King Abdulaziz' by Saudi Arabia in 2010 and 'Order of the Paulownia Flowers' by Japan in 2014

Updated - October 22, 2024 07:59 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. File

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Sikh body Namdhari Sangat Sewa Samiti on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) requested Government of India to honour former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with Bharat Ratna. During a press conference at the Constitutional Club here, members of the samiti said they have written several letters to the government in this respect.

Highlighting Manmohan Singh's achievements, the members of the religious outfit said the former Prime Minister was awarded Padma Vibhushan in 1987 for his services to the nation and honoured with 'Order of King Abdulaziz' by Saudi Arabia in 2010 and 'Order of the Paulownia Flowers' by Japan in 2014.

They claimed that the real credit for reviving India's economy goes to Manmohan Singh. His government made a significant achievement by successfully finalising the nuclear treaty between India and USA, they added.

Namdhari Sangat Sewa Samiti spokesperson Lakhwinder Singh urged the Centre to honour Manmohan Singh with Bharat Ratna.

He said the former Prime Minister is not in good health and should be presented the prestigious award during his lifetime.

Mr. Lakhwinder added that the body has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah regarding this.

Published - October 22, 2024 07:58 pm IST

