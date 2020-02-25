Donald Trump in India live updates | Trump accorded Tri-Services Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan

25 February 2020 09:48 IST

The Hyderabad house dialogue is the first time that India is hosting the U.S. President since it joined the Asia-Pacific grouping in 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in New Delhi on Monday evening for the main leg of his maiden India trip during which he will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The U.S. President arrived in Ahmedabad around noon for a little less than 36-hour-long trip to India.

After attending the "Namaste Trump" event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, he and his delegation travelled to Agra where they visited the Taj Mahal.

Mr. Trump was received at the airport in New Delhi by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and a number of senior officials.

POTUS schedule:

10.30 a.m. : Wreath laying at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

11.00 a.m. : Meeting with PM Modi at the front lawns of Hyderabad House

10:00 a.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan

U.S. President Donald Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Mr. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Mr. Trump was accorded the Tri-Services Guard of Honour at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Mr. Trump’s daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and several top officials of the U.S. administration were also present at the ceremony.

Regional issues, 5G, cross-border terror likely on agenda

Decorated board of India-U.S. Friendship outside Rashtrapati Bhawan. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The meeting between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will be the second full fledged discussion since the American leader took charge in January 2017. Several strategically significant issues like the talks on Afghanistan and the Asia-Pacific cooperation have matured ever since the two leaders met for their first detailed meeting in the summer of 2017.

Twitterati surprised over Donald Trump not mentioning Mahatma Gandhi in visitors' book

A lot of eyeballs were raised on Twitter and many people expressed surprise as the U.S. President Donald Trump left a message in the visitors’ book at Sabarmati Ashram without any mention of Mahatma Gandhi.

A view of the Sabarmati Ashram’s visitors’ book signed by the U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during their visit to Sabarmati Ashram. | Photo Credit: PTI

In the book, Mr. Trump wrote, “To my great friend Prime Minister Modi. Thank you for this wonderful visit.”

It’s a far greater, closer relationship, says Modi

Addressing the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad in the presence of visiting U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India-U.S. relations were no longer just “a partnership, but a far greater and closer relationship”.

“There is so much that we share: shared values and ideals, shared spirit of enterprise and innovation, shared opportunities and challenges, shared hopes and aspirations,” he said.

Indo-U.S. relationship no longer just another partnership: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24 said ties between India and the US are no longer just another partnership but have touched far greater heights.

Welcoming U.S. President Donald Trump at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, he said a “new history” is being created. The visit of Mr. Trump to India with his family shows strong ties between India and the U.S., said Mr. Modi.

(With inputs from PTI)