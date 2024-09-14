NALSA’s third National Lok Adalat settles over one crore cases

Over one crore cases were settled during the third National Lok Adalat conducted by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) on Saturday (September 14, 2024), taking a step towards reducing the burgeoning pendency in courts.

The Lok Adalat conducted across taluks, districts and High Courts in 27 States was organised under the stewardship of Supreme Court judge and NALSA chairman Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

A NALSA statement said that of the 1,14,56,529 cases settled in the Lok Adalat, 94,60,864 were pre-litigation cases and 19,95,665 were cases pending in various courts.

These include criminal compoundable offences, traffic challans, revenue cases, bank recovery cases, motor accident claims, cheque dishonour cases, labour disputes, matrimonial disputes (excluding divorce cases), land acquisition cases, intellectual property rights or consumer matters, and other civil cases.

The approximate value of the total settlement amount in these cases was ₹8,482.08 crore.

