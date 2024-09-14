ADVERTISEMENT

NALSA’s third National Lok Adalat settles over one crore cases

Updated - September 14, 2024 11:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

More than 17% of settled cases had been pending in various courts, while the rest were pre-litigation cases; approximate value of the total settlement amount in these cases was ₹8,482.08 crore

The Hindu Bureau

Additional District Judge A.K. Mehboob Alikhan giving away settlement to a litigant at the National Lok Adalat held at the District Court in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on September 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Over one crore cases were settled during the third National Lok Adalat conducted by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) on Saturday (September 14, 2024), taking a step towards reducing the burgeoning pendency in courts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lok Adalat conducted across taluks, districts and High Courts in 27 States was organised under the stewardship of Supreme Court judge and NALSA chairman Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

A NALSA statement said that of the 1,14,56,529 cases settled in the Lok Adalat, 94,60,864 were pre-litigation cases and 19,95,665 were cases pending in various courts.

These include criminal compoundable offences, traffic challans, revenue cases, bank recovery cases, motor accident claims, cheque dishonour cases, labour disputes, matrimonial disputes (excluding divorce cases), land acquisition cases, intellectual property rights or consumer matters, and other civil cases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The approximate value of the total settlement amount in these cases was ₹8,482.08 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US