NALSA’s third National Lok Adalat settles over one crore cases

More than 17% of settled cases had been pending in various courts, while the rest were pre-litigation cases; approximate value of the total settlement amount in these cases was ₹8,482.08 crore

Updated - September 14, 2024 11:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Additional District Judge A.K. Mehboob Alikhan giving away settlement to a litigant at the National Lok Adalat held at the District Court in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on September 14, 2024.

Additional District Judge A.K. Mehboob Alikhan giving away settlement to a litigant at the National Lok Adalat held at the District Court in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on September 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Over one crore cases were settled during the third National Lok Adalat conducted by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) on Saturday (September 14, 2024), taking a step towards reducing the burgeoning pendency in courts.

The Lok Adalat conducted across taluks, districts and High Courts in 27 States was organised under the stewardship of Supreme Court judge and NALSA chairman Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

A NALSA statement said that of the 1,14,56,529 cases settled in the Lok Adalat, 94,60,864 were pre-litigation cases and 19,95,665 were cases pending in various courts.

These include criminal compoundable offences, traffic challans, revenue cases, bank recovery cases, motor accident claims, cheque dishonour cases, labour disputes, matrimonial disputes (excluding divorce cases), land acquisition cases, intellectual property rights or consumer matters, and other civil cases.

The approximate value of the total settlement amount in these cases was ₹8,482.08 crore.

Published - September 14, 2024 10:59 pm IST

