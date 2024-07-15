ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu, Shinde meet, discuss inter-State cooperation

Updated - July 15, 2024 08:53 am IST

Published - July 15, 2024 07:55 am IST - Mumbai

The two Chief Ministers discussed the prevailing political landscape and collaboration across sectors such as infrastructure and economics between the two coastal States

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, at his residence, in Mumbai on July 14. 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on July 14 met his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde at ‘Varsha’, the latter’s official residence, in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two Chief Ministers discussed the prevailing political landscape and collaboration across sectors such as infrastructure and economics between the two coastal States.

Mr. Shinde’s office posted on ‘X’ that the leaders “deliberated on enhancing State cooperation for mutual progress”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Civil Aviation Minister and TDP leader Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Maharashtra PWD Minister Dada Bhuse, and Kalyan MP and Mr. Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde were also present at the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Shinde and Mr. Naidu, whose parties the Shiv Sena and the TDP are part of the BJP-led NDA coalition, conversed for about 30 minutes to explore avenues for social and cultural exchange, and bolstering cooperation between their States. They spoke about matters concerning infrastructure development, expanding digital opportunities and other subjects.

Mr. Naidu was in Mumbai to attend the wedding reception of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US