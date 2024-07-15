GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Naidu, Shinde meet, discuss inter-State cooperation

The two Chief Ministers discussed the prevailing political landscape and collaboration across sectors such as infrastructure and economics between the two coastal States

Published - July 15, 2024 07:55 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, at his residence, in Mumbai on July 14. 2024.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, at his residence, in Mumbai on July 14. 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on July 14 met his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde at ‘Varsha’, the latter’s official residence, in Mumbai.

The two Chief Ministers discussed the prevailing political landscape and collaboration across sectors such as infrastructure and economics between the two coastal States.

Mr. Shinde’s office posted on ‘X’ that the leaders “deliberated on enhancing State cooperation for mutual progress”.

Union Civil Aviation Minister and TDP leader Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Maharashtra PWD Minister Dada Bhuse, and Kalyan MP and Mr. Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde were also present at the meeting.

Mr. Shinde and Mr. Naidu, whose parties the Shiv Sena and the TDP are part of the BJP-led NDA coalition, conversed for about 30 minutes to explore avenues for social and cultural exchange, and bolstering cooperation between their States. They spoke about matters concerning infrastructure development, expanding digital opportunities and other subjects.

Mr. Naidu was in Mumbai to attend the wedding reception of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant.

