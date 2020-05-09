National

Naidu, Modi pay tributes to Maharana Pratap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu. File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu. File photo  

On Mewar king’s 470th birth anniverary, the Prime Minister described him as the great son of Mother India.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Maharana Pratap on his 480th birth anniversary, saying his patriotism will always be remembered. In his message, Naidu said Maharana Pratap was one of India’s greatest warriors.

“His indomitable courage, valour, leadership skills and love for motherland will always be remembered and continue to inspire every Indian,” he said.

Mr. Modi described the 13th king of Mewar as the great son of Mother India.

“His life full of patriotism, self-respect and might will always remain a source of inspiration for the people of the country,” the Prime Minister said.

Pratap Singh, popularly known as Maharana Pratap, was born in 1540.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
History's heroes
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 12:03:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/naidu-modi-pay-tributes-to-maharana-pratap/article31541434.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY