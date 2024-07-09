GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Public emergency’ in six Nagaland districts suspended

The move was to facilitate talks with the Centre on the creation of the autonomous Frontier Nagaland Territory, said the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation

Published - July 09, 2024 09:10 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

The Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) has suspended its “public emergency” across six districts of eastern Nagaland to facilitate talks with the Centre on the creation of the autonomous Frontier Nagaland Territory.

ENPO secretary W. Manwang Konyak said the public emergency entailing non-cooperation with the government and boycotting all elections may be reimposed if the situation demands.

“The Central Executive Council of the ENPO decided to suspend the public emergency at a meeting held in Tuensang recently. This was to foster mutual understanding and pursue a peaceful resolution regarding the creation of the Frontier Nagaland Territory,” he told presspersons on Tuesday.

The ENPO is an apex body of eight Naga tribes inhabiting the six districts – Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator, and Tuensang – comprising the eastern part of Nagaland. The eight communities are Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Sangtam, Sumi, Tikhir, and Yimkhiung.

The ENPO declared the public emergency on February 5 that led to the boycott of the election to the State’s lone Lok Sabha seat on April 19. More than four lakh voters in the six districts covering 20 Assembly seats abstained from this election as well as the June 26 polls to the urban local bodies.

The organisation, alleging step-motherly treatment from the State government, has been demanding the Frontier Nagaland Territory since 2010.

Related Topics

Nagaland

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.