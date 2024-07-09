‘Public emergency’ in six Nagaland districts suspended

GUWAHATI

The Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) has suspended its “public emergency” across six districts of eastern Nagaland to facilitate talks with the Centre on the creation of the autonomous Frontier Nagaland Territory.

ENPO secretary W. Manwang Konyak said the public emergency entailing non-cooperation with the government and boycotting all elections may be reimposed if the situation demands.

“The Central Executive Council of the ENPO decided to suspend the public emergency at a meeting held in Tuensang recently. This was to foster mutual understanding and pursue a peaceful resolution regarding the creation of the Frontier Nagaland Territory,” he told presspersons on Tuesday.

The ENPO is an apex body of eight Naga tribes inhabiting the six districts – Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator, and Tuensang – comprising the eastern part of Nagaland. The eight communities are Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Sangtam, Sumi, Tikhir, and Yimkhiung.

The ENPO declared the public emergency on February 5 that led to the boycott of the election to the State’s lone Lok Sabha seat on April 19. More than four lakh voters in the six districts covering 20 Assembly seats abstained from this election as well as the June 26 polls to the urban local bodies.

The organisation, alleging step-motherly treatment from the State government, has been demanding the Frontier Nagaland Territory since 2010.