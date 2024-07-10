GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NSF urges Nagaland government to implement ILP in Dimapur, end backdoor appointments

Published - July 10, 2024 10:44 am IST - Kohima

PTI
Neiphiu Rio. File

Neiphiu Rio. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has urged the State government to bring Dimapur district under the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime and take steps to eliminate backdoor appointments in government jobs.

The NSF made the appeal through a representation to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio during their meeting at the latter’s office in Kohima, on July 9.

During the meeting, the NSF underscored the ILP's importance in managing illegal immigration and safeguarding Naga identity, culture, and demographics.

The NSF lamented that over the past several decades, successive governments have struggled to execute the ILP diligently.

“The exclusion of Dimapur district (erstwhile) from the ILP regime, as indicated by the suspension order dated June 2, 2023, has created a perilous haven for illegal immigrants,” it said.

The NSF urged the immediate reversal of the ILP suspension order for Dimapur and proposed the establishment of monitoring cells at key entry points to enforce the regulations across all district headquarters.

On the issue of government job appointments, the NSF acknowledged the establishment of the Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB) for merit-based recruitment in Grade-III posts. However, they voiced concern over alleged backdoor appointments in various Departments.

"The federation, through RTI campaign, has uncovered numerous discrepancies that suggest a continuation of this practice, undermining the integrity of our administrative system," it said. The NSF urged the CM to take decisive action to eliminate these backdoor appointments.

