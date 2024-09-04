At least three people were feared dead in a series of landslides on National Highway 29 that cut off Nagaland’s capital Kohima from Dimapur, the commercial hub of the State.

Officials said rocks and mud have blocked almost 500 metres of the highway connecting Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur in the Pherima and Pagla Pahar areas while a few stretches caved in. The incident happened at 11 p.m. on Tuesday (September 3., 2024)

I'm deeply concerned by large scale destruction on NH-29 caused by incessant rainfall. Authorities are on-site assessing the situation & helping those affected. The State Govt will continue to pursue with the GoI & @nhidcl for immediate measures & restore normalcy at the earliest — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) September 4, 2024

“I am deeply concerned by the large-scale destruction on NH-29 caused by incessant rainfall. The authorities are at the site assessing the situation and helping those affected,” Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

He said the State government would continue to pursue with the Centre and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited for immediate measures and restore normalcy at the earliest.

Reports from Kohima, about 70 km from Dimapur, said people resorted to panic buying fuel and essential commodities after the news of the landslides and road obstruction on NH29 spread.

Data tabled in Parliament on July 31 said 592 incidents of landslides were reported across the northeast between 2017 and July 2024 with 196 of these occurring from April to July this year.