Nagaland villagers take revenge on a ‘killer’ wild boar

GUWAHATI

Villagers in eastern Nagaland’s Mon district have avenged the death of two men, including a headman, by hunting a wild boar down.

Two residents of the district’s Kenjenshu village died after they were attacked by a wild boar in two separate incidents over the past few days. They were identified as 60-year-old S. Aknyu, the headman, and 42-year-old P. Angba.

Armed with machetes and muskets, scores of villagers gathered in the Tobu area of the district on Monday and began hunting for the animal with war cries, as was the custom in the days gone by.

Videos on social media showed villagers carrying the boar’s carcass on a bamboo-made bier. Among the villagers who struck the dead animal were the widow of Aknyu and the mother of Angba, while others stomped on it.

“We are not sure if the dead wild boar is the same animal that killed our brothers but the collective decision to avenge their death was an outburst of emotions,” T. Konyak, a community leader, said.

He said Angba was attacked on October 3 when he and others ventured into a jungle. He died at the district hospital in Mon the following day. A boar attacked another group of people in the jungle on October 4, killing Aknyu on the spot.

“The villagers followed tradition and buried the carcass with certain rituals,” Mr. Konyak said.

Mon district is dominated by the Konyaks, a major Naga group spread across Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Myanmar.