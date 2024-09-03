Nagaland tribe seeks Assam boundary map ‘rectified’, writes to CM Rio

The Konyak Union, apex body of the Konyak community, has sought the Nagaland government’s intervention in rectifying the “erroneous” boundary line between the State’s Mon district and Assam’s Charaideo district on Google Maps.

In a memorandum to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday (September 3, 2024), the union’s president Tingthok Konyak and general secretary Manpang K. Wangyen said the map shows the boundary inaccurately, extending deep into the Mon district, aligning significantly towards Assam.

“The boundary line covers 80-85% of Tizit town (in Mon district), including the government administrative, police and all other department offices and public ground within Assam,” the duo said in the letter.

They said two villages of Nagaland – Hota-Hoti and Tekun – established more than six decades ago have been shown in Assam.

“As you are well aware, Nagaland was officially created in December 1963 through a political agreement that bifurcated parts of Assam and incorporated territories from the Northeast Frontier Agency, which was predominantly inhabited by Nagas,” the two said.

“Historical records indicate a clear understanding of ancestral boundaries between the Ahoms of Assam and the Konyak Nagas of the Mon district. Despite this, the official and bilateral recognition of these boundaries remains unresolved and is currently under the adjudication of the Supreme Court,” they said.

They pointed out that the “current misrepresentation on Google Maps” was misleading and could lead to technical discrepancies in official documentation and potential confrontation between the two States.

Requesting Mr. Rio to help rectify the mapping inaccuracies soon, the union said it should not be held responsible for any eventualities arising from letting the boundary line error remain on Google Maps.

