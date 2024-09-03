GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nagaland tribe seeks Assam boundary map ‘rectified’, writes to CM Rio

The Konyak Union urged Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to help remove discrepancies on Google Maps. They said two villages of Nagaland, established six decades ago, have been shown in Assam

Published - September 03, 2024 08:25 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. File

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Konyak Union, apex body of the Konyak community, has sought the Nagaland government’s intervention in rectifying the “erroneous” boundary line between the State’s Mon district and Assam’s Charaideo district on Google Maps.

In a memorandum to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday (September 3, 2024), the union’s president Tingthok Konyak and general secretary Manpang K. Wangyen said the map shows the boundary inaccurately, extending deep into the Mon district, aligning significantly towards Assam.

“The boundary line covers 80-85% of Tizit town (in Mon district), including the government administrative, police and all other department offices and public ground within Assam,” the duo said in the letter.

They said two villages of Nagaland – Hota-Hoti and Tekun – established more than six decades ago have been shown in Assam.

“As you are well aware, Nagaland was officially created in December 1963 through a political agreement that bifurcated parts of Assam and incorporated territories from the Northeast Frontier Agency, which was predominantly inhabited by Nagas,” the two said.

“Historical records indicate a clear understanding of ancestral boundaries between the Ahoms of Assam and the Konyak Nagas of the Mon district. Despite this, the official and bilateral recognition of these boundaries remains unresolved and is currently under the adjudication of the Supreme Court,” they said.

They pointed out that the “current misrepresentation on Google Maps” was misleading and could lead to technical discrepancies in official documentation and potential confrontation between the two States.

Requesting Mr. Rio to help rectify the mapping inaccuracies soon, the union said it should not be held responsible for any eventualities arising from letting the boundary line error remain on Google Maps.

Related Topics

Nagaland

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.