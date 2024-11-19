 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nagaland MP Jamir appeals Centre to implement two agreements

MP S. Supongmeren Jamir emphasised that the time has come for Nagas, to stand in truth to walk the extra mile and ensure that the hard-fought agreements reached between the Naga National groups and the Government of India

Published - November 19, 2024 07:54 pm IST - Kohima

PTI
Nagaland‘s Lok Sabha MP S. Supongmeren Jamir. File

Nagaland‘s Lok Sabha MP S. Supongmeren Jamir. File | Photo Credit: S. Supongmeren Jamir X handle

Nagaland's Lok Sabha MP S. Supongmeren Jamir on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) appealed to the Centre to implement the two agreements signed with Naga political groups.

As Nagas stand on the cusp of realising the long-envisioned solution to the decades-long Naga Political issue, the Congress party acknowledges the sacrifices of the untold Naga national workers, past and present, said Mr. Jamir, who is also the president of Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) in a statement in Kohima.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio to lead Cabinet to meet Union Home Minister on Naga political dialogue

He emphasised that the time has come for Nagas, to stand in truth to walk the extra mile and ensure that the hard-fought agreements reached between the Naga National groups and the Government of India, namely, the "Framework Agreement" of August 3, 2015, with NSCN-IM and "Agreed Position" of November 17, 2017 with Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups is not jeopardised but utilised as the basis to realise the long desired aspirations of the Naga people.

While acknowledging the courage and wisdom of successive Central governments that cumulatively enabled the inking of these momentous accords, the Nagaland MP said that the shared journey is, however, far from over.

"The arduous journey will come to a full circle only when the present Central government honours the sanctity of these agreements by implementing it without any further delay", he said.

Delayed implementation undermines the trust and hope that have been sacrificed and built over decades of negotiations, Mr. Jamir said.

Naga group urges Centre to finalise peace deal this year

It is imperative to respect the core principles and objectives laid out in these 'historic agreements' and recognise the rights and identity of Nagas, he said.

Mr. Jamir said, "We expect and appeal to the government to implement and respond to the agreements without any further delay as it has been for nearly a decade".

Published - November 19, 2024 07:54 pm IST

Related Topics

Nagaland / Kohima

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.