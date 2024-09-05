ADVERTISEMENT

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio visits landslide-hit areas

Published - September 05, 2024 05:34 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation has been given a 24-hour deadline to make National Highway 29 operational

The Hindu Bureau

Houses and major portions of National Highway-29, connecting Kohima with commercial hub Dimapur, damaged after heavy rainfall, in Chumoukedima district of Nagaland, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. One person died and several others were reported missing in the tragedy, according to officials. | Photo Credit: PTI

GUWAHATI

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday (September 5, 2024) visited the landslide-affected areas along National Highway 29 to take stock of the situation after seeking fast restoration of the lifeline for the State and the adjoining Manipur.

Six people were killed and four others injured after a series of landslides and mudslides blocked and ate away several stretches of NH29 at Pherima, Piphema, and Pagala Pahar past 11 p.m. on September 3.

“We have asked the authority concerned to expedite the restoration of regular vehicular movement and minimise the inconvenience to the citizens,” Mr. Rio said.

17 more dead in landslips, floods in the Northeast

The CM, and Deputy Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang convened a meeting with officials of the agencies concerned on Wednesday evening to assess the damage caused by the landslides and discuss restoration and relief measures.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited was given a 24-hour deadline to make NH29 operational, ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential commodities. The corporation was also asked to use advanced technology to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

Four alternative routes were identified — two for light vehicles only — for communication between Dimapur, Nagaland’s commercial hub bordering Assam, and the State capital Kohima about 70 km away. The State’s Public Works Department was entrusted with maintaining the alternative routes to ensure smooth and uninterrupted connectivity between the two main urban centres of Nagaland.

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority was asked to release ex-gratia payments to the families of the deceased and injured immediately through the respective district disaster management authorities.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

