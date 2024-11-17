 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio to lead Cabinet to meet Union Home Minister on Naga political dialogue

A delegation of Nagaland Cabinet led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his Deputies T R Zeliang and Y Patton are scheduled to leave for Delhi on Monday(November 18, 2024) to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to press for expediting the Naga political negotiations

Updated - November 17, 2024 02:20 pm IST - Kohima

PTI
Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio. File

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio. File | Photo Credit: PTI

With the NSCN-IM threatening to go back to jungles due to delay in the resolution of the Naga political dialogue with Government of India, the Nagaland Cabinet has decided to meet both negotiating parties at the earliest, official sources said on Sunday (November 17, 2024).

A delegation of Nagaland Cabinet led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his deputies T R Zeliang and Y Patton are scheduled to leave for Delhi on Monday(November 18, 2024) to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to press for expediting the Naga political negotiations, the sources said.

NSCN-IM threatens armed violence for first time after signing framework agreement in 2015

In a statement, NSCN-IM general secretary Th Muivah has alleged that the Centre was "deliberately refusing" to honour the key provisions of the historic agreement, specifically the recognition of the "Naga national flag and constitution".

Threatening "violent armed conflict", the NSCN-IM on November 7 sought a third-party intervention to address the impasse over the Naga political issue.

The group, which has maintained ceasefire since 1997, accused the Centre of "betraying" the Framework Agreement signed on August 3, 2015.

In an interview with a news channel on Saturday (November 16, 2024), Mr. Zeliang had said that a cabinet meeting held during the day had deliberated on Muivah's statement and therefore decided to meet the Union Home Minister and also the NSCN-IM leadership.

On NSCN-IM seeking third-party intervention, Mr. Zeliang had said that unless there is an understanding between them (Centre and NSCM-IM), third-party intervention may not help them.

"There should be a meeting point… both sides should reconsider and come to an understanding," he had told the news channel.

Sources said that before leaving for Delhi, the state cabinet is approaching the NSCN-IM leadership for deliberation.

However, sources said that their meeting with both Centre and NSCN-IM leadership has not been scheduled.

Sources also said that the state Cabinet would also apprise the Union Home minister about the decision of the September 12 consultative meeting of the state government with Naga tribal bodies and civil societies seeking appointment of a proper interlocutor and also to elevate the ongoing Naga political dialogue to ministerial level.

"The House appealed to the Government of India (GoI) to elevate the ongoing dialogue and peace process to the highest political level by appointing an interlocutor of political level or ministerial level, who has the confidence and mandate of the government," the meeting had resolved.

Former Governor of Nagaland, R N Ravi was the last interlocutor for the talks but after being shifted to Tamil Nadu, the Centre appointed A K Mishra only as a representative.

The Centre has been holding negotiations with NSCN-IM since 1997 following the ceasefire agreement and inked the Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015.

It also started parallel talks with the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC NNPGs) in 2017 and signed the Agreed Position the same year.

The then interlocutor Ravi had "declared talks have concluded on October 30, 2019".

However, the persistent demand of NSCN-IM of a separate flag and constitution for Nagas and integration of all Naga inhabited areas has not been accepted by the Centre, delaying the final solution.

On the other hand, WC NNPGs, composed of seven Naga groups, have declared to accept whatever is possible for now and continue further negotiations for the remaining demand.

Published - November 17, 2024 02:17 pm IST

Related Topics

India / Nagaland

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.