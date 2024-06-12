Nagaland civic polls: BJP wins two wards unopposed

GUWAHATI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has continued the trend of winning elections unopposed in the northeast.

Two months after winning 10 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh, the party bagged two wards in Nagaland without any contest ahead of the civic polls on June 26.

The elections to three municipal councils (Dimapur, Kohima, and Mokokchung), and 36 town councils are being held for the first time with 33% of the seats reserved for women. The polls are being held after 20 years because of stiff opposition to the women’s quota from traditional tribal bodies.

“BJP has made headway in the Nagaland ULB (urban local body) elections with two of our candidates elected unopposed,” senior BJP leader and the State’s Public Health Engineering Minister Jacob Zhimomi said.

The two victorious candidates are Visheli Zhimo and Kakheka Zhimomi. They won Ward No. 1 and Ward No. 9 under the Niuland Town Council.

State election officials said the two BJP candidates were among 669 candidates who filed their nominations on June 11, the last day of the exercise. They included 61 candidates across the six districts in the eastern part of the State.

These 61 candidates, including 23 women, defied the call of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) to boycott the civic polls because of the Centre and the State government’s failure to create the autonomous Frontier Nagaland Territory. The ENPO had boycotted the election to Nagaland’s lone Lok Sabha seat too.

The ENPO, however, said that its call for boycott “does not seek to subvert individual autonomy” to contest or participate in the upcoming ULB polls.

“Of the total nominations filed, 256 are from the NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party), 62 from the BJP, 30 of NCP (Nationalist Congress Party), 24 of NPF (Naga People’s Front), and 21 of NPP (National People’s Party) apart from 201 independents. The rest are candidates of smaller political parties,” a State Election Department official said.

He said the nominations would be scrutinised on June 13 while the last date of withdrawal of candidates is June 18.

The Nagaland Municipal and Town Council Act was passed in 2001 without the provision of reserving 33% of the seats for women, as required under Article 243T of the Constitution. This was amended in 2006.

The first election under the Act was conducted in 2004 without the reservation of seats for women, except in Mokokchung, as it was deemed to infringe upon the special provisions granted to Nagaland under Article 371A of the Constitution.

The decision to hold the elections in 2017 triggered violent protests, claiming two lives, and government properties were damaged across the State.

The tribal NGOs relented after the Nagaland Municipal Act of 2023 did away with the reservation for the chairperson’s post for women, and taxation on immovable property while retaining eight types of taxes, fees, and tolls.