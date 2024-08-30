Ceasefires have become licenses for criminal activities: Nagaland MLA Kuzholuzo Nienu

“The ceasefires between the Centre and some factions of extremist groups catering to Naga nationalism have turned into licenses for criminal activities instead of fostering peace and stability,” a Nagaland MLA has said.

Kuzholuzo Nienu, an MLA of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) told the 60-member State Assembly on Thursday (August 29, 2024) that the People’s Democratic Alliance government should rein in the armed cadres and direct them not to issue parallel orders and directives to the people on various issues.

“The mandated government should give orders. The rule of law needs to be enforced,” he said in the House without any Opposition after all political parties joined the ruling coalition headed by the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

“The ceasefires seem to have given the licence (to some groups) for various criminal activities. Innocent people are being tortured and harassed under the guise of ceasefire and even pastors are not being spared,” Mr. Nienu said, pointing out that extremist groups were “popping up like mushrooms” and exploiting the ceasefire to engage in nefarious activities.

Apart from measures to control the activities of the ceasefire groups, he called for a crackdown on the non-ceasefire groups.

Mr. Nienu’s plea was similar to the content of a letter former Nagaland Governor R.N. Ravi wrote to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on June 16, 2020, complaining about extortionist “armed groups” running the show in the State. The armed groups or extremists are referred to as political groups in Nagaland.

These groups include the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland or NSCN (I-M) and offshoots of the rival Khaplang group that formed the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs). While the NSCN (I-M) signed the Framework Agreement with the Centre in August 2015, the NNPGs signed the Agreed Position in November 2017.

Mr. Rio said there were 26 political groups sheltered in 15 designated but only five of them were in ceasefire agreements. He said unless the Nagas accepted the settlement agreed upon in the Framework Agreement and the Agreed Position, people “will not survive with 26 groups collecting taxes”.

“A political solution that is inclusive, honourable, and acceptable to all Nagas will usher in an era of faster economic growth, greater investment, and employment opportunities for the youth,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton, who handles the Home portfolio, claimed the law enforcement agencies have remained vigilant, arresting people violating the ceasefire rules.

He said 32 extortion cases were registered from January to June 2024, leading to the arrest of 35 individuals. Additionally, 25 members of various factions were arrested in connection with 11 abduction cases while 26 were arrested for violations of the Arms Act.

