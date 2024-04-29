ADVERTISEMENT

Business establishments reopen in Nagaland after three-day shutdown

April 29, 2024 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - Kohima

It has announced a relaxation period from 12 noon to 6 p.m. on April 29, while the timings given by other business bodies in the districts vary

PTI

Business establishments in Nagaland reopened on April 29 after three days in the wake of a shutdown call by an industry body to protest against “unabated extortion” by underground groups, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shops and other commercial establishments reopened for varying periods, as industry bodies supporting the shutdown in the northeastern state announced different relaxation timings on April 29.

Nagaland indefinite business shutdown affects normal life; people rush to Assam to buy goods

The shutdown was first observed in the State's commercial capital Dimapur on April 26, following which other districts joined the call given by the Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce & Industries (CNCCI).

ADVERTISEMENT

The CNCCI had urged the state government to take immediate steps to stop the "unabated extortions, intimidations and summons” by the underground groups.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It has announced a relaxation period from 12 noon to 6 p.m. on April 29, while the timings given by other business bodies in the districts vary, the officials said.

Indefinite shutdown of business establishments begins in Nagaland’s Dimapur over extortion

In some districts, the relaxation period is from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., they said.

Traffic snarls were reported from many places in the state as people rushed to stock essential commodities.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland Police has come up with an app, urging the business community and the public to report cases of extortion and drug trafficking, the officials added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Nagaland

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US