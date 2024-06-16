Bonus for Congress in Nagaland: 3 civic poll candidates elected unopposed

GUWAHATI

The tide seems to be turning for the Congress in Nagaland, a State where it had been almost wiped out before the Lok Sabha election on April 19.

Three Congress candidates were elected unopposed in the urban local body (ULB) polls for Mokokchung district’s Tuli Town Council on June 15. They are Imlionen Longkumer from Ward No. 5, Temsumenba Imsong from Ward No. 6, and K. Imlitemjen Jamir from Ward No. 8.

Their unopposed victory followed that of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Visheli Zhimo (Ward No. 1) and Kakheka Zhimomi (Ward No. 9) in the Niuland Town Council on June 11.

Seyievino Vitsu, a candidate of the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, was also declared elected unopposed from Ward No. 7 in the Medziphema Town Council on June 13.

Defying the odds

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee congratulated the three successful candidates, saying that their unopposed win was significant after party candidate S. Supongmeren Jamir defied the odds to win Nagaland’s lone Lok Sabha constituency.

“We gratefully welcome the vote of confidence and anticipate many more such victories throughout the State during the upcoming ULB elections,” the party said in a statement Saturday evening.

Altogether, 669 candidates had filed their nominations for wards in three municipal councils – Dimapur, Kohima, and Mokokchung – and 36 town councils of Nagaland for the civic polls scheduled on June 26. State Election Commission officials said 36 candidates have withdrawn their papers so far.

Seats for women

The ULB polls in Nagaland have attracted attention because they are being held after 20 years, with 33% of the seats reserved for women for the first time. Traditional tribal bodies and male-dominated social organisations were opposed to the quota for women until the government convinced them that the reservation would not apply to the post of chairperson.

NGOs in the State had hitherto claimed that reservation of seats for women would be a violation of Article 371A of the Constitution which guarantees the protection of Naga customary laws and non-interference in traditional practices.

Eastern boycott

Of the 36 candidates who withdrew their nominations, 34 were from six eastern Nagaland districts. Their withdrawal left only 27 candidates in the fray in this part of the State. The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation, exercising clout in these districts, has called for a boycott of Central and State polls until its demand for a Frontier Nagaland Territory is met.

The last date for withdrawing nominations is June 18.

Meanwhile, the Dimapur Naga Students’ Union joined the Naga Students’ Federation in reiterating that only Nagas belonging to Nagaland should be allowed to contest the upcoming civic polls.

The union expressed concern over reports of and complaints about non-Nagas and people of “questionable identities” filing their nomination papers for the ULB polls.