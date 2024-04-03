Action against NSCN (I-M) rebels sought

April 03, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST

A group of 15 military ‘officers’ of the extremist National Socialist Council of Nagalim, or NSCN (Isak-Muivah), has sought disciplinary action against 14 “mutineers” who decided to defy the authority of the ‘longvibu’ or the commander-in-chief of the outfit’s military wing, Anthony Ningkhan Shimray.

Defending ‘Lt Gen’ Shimray’s leadership, the 15 officers said they had earlier warned against a mutiny in the outfit and communicated to the General Headquarters of the Naga Army on October 3, 2023, underlining the need to take action under relevant laws.

They said the Naga Army’s deputy commander-in-chief, Absolom Raman and 13 others rebelled openly via a statement on March 30 before the mutiny could be nipped in the bud a few months ago.

In their counter statement on Tuesday, the 15 ‘officers’ claimed the signatures of many of the mutineers were forged, indicating a “few egoistic individuals” went against the “principles of the Naga nation” by going against the command of the ‘longvibu’.

They also said ‘Lt Gen’ Raman staged a military coup on December 7, 2023, during which the members of two commands of the Naga Army were disarmed and held captive. This was a serious case of rebellion that warranted strong action.

Slamming a signature campaign against the ‘longvibu’, the 15 ‘officers’ said the rebel’s acts were uncalled for and merited stringent and exemplary disciplinarion actions.

NSCN (I-M) leaders signed a Framework Agreement with the Centre in August 2015, but a permanent solution to the “Indo-Naga political issue” has remained elusive, reportedly leading to frustration within and beyond the armed group.

