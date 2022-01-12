Nagaland inquiry report in a day or two: Army Chief Gen. Naravane

Law of the land is paramount, we would always uphold that, Gen. Naravane said

The Army’s inquiry into the botched operation in Nagaland last month will submit its report in a day or two, according to Army Chief Gen Manoj Naravane who said on Wednesday that law of the land is paramount and action would be taken as required. Stating that the overall situation in the North East in under control, he said several Army battalions have been deinducted as a result.

“The regrettable incident which happened in Otting in Nagaland on December 4 is being thoroughly investigated... The inquiry is in its final stages and the findings would be submitted in a day or two,” Gen. Naravane said addressing the annual press conference ahead of Army Day which was held in virtual format for the first time. “I would like to clarify that the law of the land is paramount and we would always uphold that and take action as required in upholding it.”

Fourteen civilians and a soldier were killed, six civilians in firing by security forces in a case of mistaken identity and others in the ensuing violence that erupted as angry locals attacked security forces at Oting in Mon district on December 4.

The Army constituted a Court of Inquiry headed by a Major General rank officer to investigate the incident while the State government constituted a separate Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry which is underway.

Stressing that the Army remains committed to the security of countrymen, even during the conduct of operations, the Army Chief said they have Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) that encapsulate their operational experience, which have been refined over a period of time. “Appropriate action will be taken and corrective measures instituted to further refine the SOPs based on the outcome of the investigation.”

‘Situation under control’

The overall security situation, in the North-Eastern Region is under control and a robust security posture, has significantly curtailed the operational space for terrorists, Gen Naravane said. We have been able to deinduct two Army Divisions from Counter Insurgency and Counter terrorism (CI/CT) role which shows how much the situation has improved in the North East, he said elaborating and these troops are now free to concentrate on their primary task.

On the Indo-Myanmar Border, which is an important facet of our security calculus, due impetus to being given to the border guarding role, by the Assam Rifles. Here we do intend to progressively increase the number of AR Battalions deployed for guarding of the border, Gen Naravane added.

On the situation along the Line of Control (LoC), the Army Chief said with the observation of the ceasefire by both sides the situation has seen “marked improvement”. Notwithstanding that there has been an increase in concentration of terrorists in launch pads, and there have been repeated infiltration attempts across the LoC. There are 350-400 terrorists at the launch pads, Gen Naravane said and added. “Terror threat has in no way receded.”