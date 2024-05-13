Nagaland govt. constitutes Political Affairs Committee on Naga political issue

The Nagaland government has constituted a 'Political Affairs Committee' (PAC) comprising ministers and legislature party leaders of all political parties in the State Assembly to find an inclusive solution to the Naga Political issue.

The PAC was constituted during a high-level political meeting held on May 9 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, State government spokesperson and minister for parliamentary affairs, K.G. Kenye said in a statement in Kohima on Sunday.

The PAC comprising the council of ministers and the legislature party leaders of all political parties in the current Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) has been formed to find an inclusive solution to the long-drawn Naga Political issue as a facilitator, he said.

The PAC is being initiated once again in pursuit of a broad consensus for an early and amicable settlement, he said.

In line with this, all the legislature party leaders have been directed to initiate the formation of 'Political Consultative Committees' (PCCs) in consultation with their respective party organisations to deal with matters exclusively for the purpose mentioned above, he said.

The PAC has been approaching both the Centre and the Naga political groups urging them to listen to the voice of the people and arrive at the final solution.

The Government of India and Naga political groups have entered into a ceasefire since 1997 and held separate talks with different groups for a solution to the vexed political problem.

After almost 70 rounds of talks, the Centre entered into a Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM in 2015 and also signed the Agreed Position with the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC NNPGs) in 2017.

In October 2019 the then Centre’s Interlocutor for Naga Peace Talks and Governor of Nagaland R.N. Ravi had declared that talks had concluded.

However, the Centre has not accepted the NSCN-IM's persistent demand for a separate flag and constitution of the Nagas delaying the final solution while on the other hand, the WC NNPGs have declared that they are willing to accept the solution and continue the talks for the remaining demands.

