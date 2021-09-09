Nagaland Governor R.N. Ravi shifted to Tamil Nadu; Banwarilal Purohit moved to Punjab

Former Deputy Chief of Army Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh made Uttarakhand Governor; Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi given additional charge of Nagaland.

Governor of Nagaland R.N. Ravi was transferred as the next Governor of Tamil Nadu late on Thursday, in a series of gubernatorial changes.

President Ram Nath Kovind also accepted the resignation of Baby Rani Maurya as the Governor of Uttarakhand, amid the speculation of her returning to active politics in Uttar Pradesh where the State Assembly elections are due next year.

In other changes, Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit, who held the additional charge of Punjab, has been appointed as the full-fledged Governor of Punjab. Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh (retired), a former Deputy Chief of Army Staff, has been made the Governor of Uttarakhand.

The change is the move out of Nagaland of Mr. Ravi, who has been an interlocutor in the ongoing Naga peace talks since August 2014. He was appointed the Nagaland Governor in July 2019. Since last year, however, sharp differences have emerged between him and the functionaries of the Isak-Muivah faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland and some sections of the Naga civil society.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has now been given the additional charge of Nagaland, until regular arrangements are made.