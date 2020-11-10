Nagaland bypolls: NDPP bags Southern Angami-I, Independent wins Pungro-Kiphire

In the Southern Angami-I segment, Medo Yhokha polled 4,773 votes defeating his nearest rival by 598 votes: Returning Officer

Ruling NDPP nominee Medo Yhokha bagged the Southern Angami-I seat, while Independent candidate T. Yangseo Sangtam won the by-elections to the Pungro-Kiphire Assembly segment in Nagaland on Tuesday, officials said.

In the Southern Angami-I segment, Mr. Yhokha polled 4,773 votes, defeating his nearest rival — Independent candidate Seyievilie Peter Zashumo — by 598 votes, announced Returning Officer Mohammed Ali Shihab.

Mr. Zashumo received 4,175 votes and NPF nominee Kikovi Kirha got 2,575 votes, he said.

The by-election in the seat was held on November 3 as it fell vacant due to the death of MLA Vikho-o Yhoshu, who was also the speaker of the assembly.

Speaking to reporters after the election result was announced, Mr. Yokha, a first-timer in electoral politics, said he will work to fulfil the commitments made to the people of six villages and one municipal area in the constituency.

“I will do my best to fulfil the promises and live up to the expectations of the people,” he said.

Mr. Yhokha, of Kigwema village in Kohima district, is the former president of the Angami Students’ Union and Angami Youth Organisation. He was also the press and information secretary of the Angami Public Organisation and chairman of the Inner Line Regulation Committee of Naga Students’ Federation.

Mr. Yhokha, 43, was also the public relations officer of Yhoshu until his death.

In Pungro-Kiphire, the ruling People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) suffered a debacle as its BJP nominee Lirimong Sangtam stood in the third position.

T. Yangseo Sangtam, who fought the election as an Independent, won the seat by a margin of 1,527 votes, an Election Commission official said.

Mr. Yangseo Sangtam got 8,747 votes, defeating his nearest rival S. Kiusumew Yimchunger, also an Independent, he said.

Mr. Yimchunger got 7,220 votes, while BJP’s Mr. Lirimong got 5,664 votes, he added.

Another Independent candidate, K. Shellumthong Yimchuger, got 5,388 votes and Congress nominee Khaseo Anar could manage only 347 votes.

Mr. Yangseo Sangtam, 39, hails from the Kiphire village. Sources close to him said that he is likely to extend support to the ruling coalition in the state.

Mr. Yangseo Sangtam could not be reached for comments.

The bypoll in the seat was necessitated due to the death of NPF MLA T. Torechu.