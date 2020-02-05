Nagaland BJP defends Deputy CM

The Nagaland unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has defended Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton, claiming he has always stood for “fairness and meritocracy” in the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC) examination process.

The State BJP also said Mr. Patton had since 2017 opposed the appointment of people without a civil service background as members of the NPSC, besides fighting against random marking in the interviews.

Mr. Patton had attracted criticism after he allegedly claimed at a function on January 28 that he could help NPSC aspirants cross the interview hurdle after they clear the written exams. He later said his speech was twisted.

The BJP credited Mr. Patton for reducing the NPSC viva marks from 75 to 55. The party said the Deputy Chief Minister had in his speech only challenged the Lotha Naga — the community he belongs to — students to clear the NPSC and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and announced cash award for the meritorious students.

“The statement attributed to Mr. Patton is without basis and only a futile attempt to malign the good office of the BJP and its leadership,” a State BJP spokesperson said, warning of stern action against those involved in the “smear campaign”.