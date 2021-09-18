Nagaland all-party government named UDA

GUWAHATI:

MLAs reiterate they will work in the interest of the political issue

Nagaland’s Opposition-less government has been named United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The nomenclature was approved at a meeting of all the MLAs at the State Banquet Hall in Kohima on September 18.

The ruling coalition of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), the Bharatiya Janata Party and two Independent MLAs had inducted the Opposition Naga People’s Front (NPF) into the government on August 16. It was then called the Nagaland United Government.

“We also resolved to reiterate the joint resolution among the three parties signed on August 11 and 13 for an all-party government in the interest of the Naga political issue,” a senior MLA said, declining to be quoted.

He did not specify if members of the NPF would be accommodated in the Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio of the NDPP.

The Naga political issue pertains to the peace process between New Delhi and at least half a dozen extremist groups, primarily the National Socialist Council of Nagaland’s Isak-Muivah faction.

The 60-member Assembly has an effective strength of 59 after the death of an MLA. The NPF is the single largest party with 25 seats followed by the NDPP with 20 and the BJP with 12 while 2 MLAs are Independents.

The BJP used to be the ally of the NPF before choosing to the NDPP as its partner ahead of the 2018 Nagaland polls. The BJP and the NPF are allies in adjoining Manipur.