Naga row: Assam Minister, Nagaland CM met Muivah

New Delhi

18 August 2020 20:36 IST

This comes amid indications that the Naga peace talks were on the verge of collapse

Earlier this month, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio reached Delhi to meet Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isaak- Muivah) NSCN (I-M) chief T. Muivah amid indications that the Naga peace talks were on the verge of collapse, The Hindu has learnt.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed Mr. Sarma, the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor, to speak to Mr. Muivah, who has been camping in Delhi since July.

Mr. Sarma did not respond to requests for a comment.

The I-M faction of the NSCN, one of the largest Naga groups that had signed a framework agreement with Centre in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 3, 2015, has demanded the removal of interlocutor R.N Ravi, accusing him of creating an “imbroglio.”

Mr. Ravi has been heading the talks with Naga groups for the past five years to end the decades-old insurgency and he was appointed as Nagaland’s Governor last year.

Last week, the group released a copy of the original 2015 framework agreement, which stated that the Centre had agreed on “sharing the sovereign power” and providing for an “enduring inclusive new relationship of peaceful co-existence of the two entities”.

After the NSCN (I-M) issued statements accusing Mr. Ravi of derailing the peace process, the Centre deputed Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials to keep the talks going. The NSCN mentioned in a statement that the Prime Minister gave mandate to continue the talk to a team of IB officials and “once everything is clear the agreement will be at political level of the Prime Minister.”

Signing of preamble with NNPGs

In 2017, Mr. Ravi included more Naga groups within the fold of the talks and signed a preamble with the seven Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs).

The agreement signed with the NNPGs on November 17, 2017 and accessed by The Hindu says that the Government of India (GoI) recognises the historical and political rights of the Nagas to “self determine” their future in consonance with their distinct identity.

“The two entities have agreed to work out the details of a relationship that is honourable, enduring and an inclusive peaceful co-existence with due regard to contemporary political realities”, says the document on agreed position between the GoI and the NNPGs Working Committee on resolution of Naga political issue.

The NNPGs back Mr. Ravi and have demanded that the final peace pact be signed soon.

The NSCN (I-M) has been fighting for ‘Greater Nagaland’ or Nagalim — it wants to extend Nagaland’s borders by including the Naga-dominated areas in neighbouring Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. The proposition has been opposed by the other States and the Centre promised that territorial boundaries of other States will not be disturbed.

The government signed a ceasefire agreement in 1997.

Gowda expresses concern

On Monday, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, whose meeting with the NSCN leadership in Zurich led to the signing of the 1997 ceasefire agreement, expressed concern over the talks hitting rough weather.

“Newspaper reports indicate that the Union government’s negotiations with the NSCN (I-M) to resolve the Naga problem has run into rough weather. From recent statements made by those involved in the negotiations, it’s apparent that distrust has crept in..We should ensure that the progress made in the last 23 years by successive governments is not forsaken now. There is the Constitution and also the 2015 framework agreement, which should help its move towards a solution,” he said.