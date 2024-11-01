Naga group urges Centre to finalise peace deal this year

The Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) said on Thursday (October 31, 2024) that the Union government should finalise the Naga peace pact according to the terms of the agreement signed with the group in 2019, the provisions of which include a separate page in Indian passports for the Nagas and a bicameral legislature in Nagaland.

The NNPG said on October 31 that the political solution reached with the Union government fully recognised the Naga identity, with a separate page in the Indian passport, a separate contingent of Nagas in all international events and an enhanced representation in both Houses of Parliament.

The NNPG, which is the second group after the influential Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) to engage in peace talks with the Union government, signed an “Agreed Position” on October 31, 2019, with the then Naga interlocutor, R.N. Ravi, currently Tamil Nadu’s Governor.

“The NNPG hopes that the Government of India will complete the signing of the agreement in 2024 itself,” a statement by the NNPG, which comprises seven groups said.

It said the ‘Agreed Position’ had the status of an “intergovernmental agreement” as the NNPG working committee had signed it with Mr. Ravi, who was holding a Cabinet rank in the government.

NSCN-IM pact

Earlier, Mr. Ravi, on behalf of the Union government, signed a framework agreement with the NSCN-IM in 2015.

An NNPG functionary said the talks concluded in 2019. After Mr. Ravi who was also holding the charge of Nagaland Governor was transferred to Tamil Nadu in 2021, no interlocutor has been appointed. Both groups presently communicate with former Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer A.K Mishra who is the Centre’s “representative”.

“It is five years since the pact was signed. The Centre’s representative held talks with the NSCN-IM in Delhi last month. They [the government] are only delaying the signing of the peace pact, which is stuck on two demands made by the NSCN-IM – integration of all Naga-inhabited areas in Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and a separate Constitution. These are not practical demands,” the NNPG functionary said.

‘Distinct identity’

The pact signed with the NNPG said: “The Government of India recognises the historical and political rights of the Nagas to self-determine their future in consonance with their distinct identity. The two entities have agreed to work out the details of a relationship that is honourable, enduring, and an inclusive peaceful co-existence with due regard to contemporary political realities.”

The NNPG stated that the political solution so reached clearly separated the powers of legislation between the Government of India and the Nagas. “The legislative system for the Nagaland State demarcated as a separate geopolitical entity for the 17 Naga tribes will have a bicameral legislature with the existing democratic system rechristened as Leacy Hoho. The Upper House will be known as the Nagaland Federal Hoho representing the Naga traditional customary system, thus empowering the Nagas to legislate on the subjects falling under the Naga customs, practices and procedures, land and all its natural resources and endowments in own ways. These legislative fields stand vacated by the Parliament of India. The Naga national insignia, along with the flag, will be the zeal and zest of the Naga federal system,” the NNPG said on October 31.

