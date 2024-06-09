Nadda’s inclusion as Minister indicates imminent overhauling of BJP’s organisational structure

BJP president J.P. Nadda’s inclusion in the new Council of Ministers of the NDA government on Sunday has indicated an imminent overhauling of the party’s organisational structure, given that his tenure is to end in June.

Mr. Nadda’s term as the party chief had been extended by six months in January in order for him to oversee the general elections.

On Sunday, he took oath as a member of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Council of Ministers. It is understood that Mr. Nadda belonging to Himachal Pradesh had put paid to Hamirpur MP Anurag Singh Thakur’s inclusion since he too comes from the same State. The five-time MP held the Information and Broadcasting and Sports portfolios in the second term of the Modi government.

It is being speculated that his exclusion from the new Council of Ministers alludes to the possibility of him being accommodated within the party’s organisational structure. Speaking to the media on Sunday, the former Union Minister said he would keep striving as a party worker to fulfil the goal of Mr. Modi to make India a developed nation.

‘Great honour’

Stating that it was a great honour for him to have been elected to the Lok Sabha for the fifth time, Mr. Thakur said he was a party worker first and that there could not be a bigger opportunity for him than the party having given him the responsibility to contest the Lok Sabha polls five times. The former Union Minister said he would continue to make efforts as a party leader to take the country on the path of progress.

Mr. Thakur exuded confidence that under Mr. Modi’s leadership, India would scale new heights, become the third largest economy, and eventually a developed country.

Among the outgoing Ministers is Smriti Irani who held the Women and Child Development portfolio. The last time she had defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. However, she lost to the Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi by more than 1.60 lakh votes in this Lok Sabha polls.

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who lost to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in a close contest from Thiruvananthapuram, held the posts of Minister of State in the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and Information Technology, and Jal Shakti ministries. He took to X social media platform to say that he would continue to work as a BJP karyakarta as relentlessly as before to take India forward.

“Today marks the end of my 18 years long stint as a MP and my 3 years as Minister of State in the Council of Ministers under Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji...my work and commitment to taking India forward and Thiruvananthapuram, as a karyakarta of BJP remains as relentless as before. Thank you all who replied/msgd/called,” he said.

