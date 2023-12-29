Nadda to release commemorative stamp in recognition of Indian-origin Tamils in Sri Lanka

December 29, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In possibly a first-of-its-kind initiative, BJP president J.P. Nadda will be releasing a commemorative stamp in recognition of the “toil” of the Indian-origin Tamil community in Sri Lanka in establishing the plantation industry and other infrastructure in that country, 200 years after they first arrived there. The event will be held at the BJP’s headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday with the commemorative stamp to be received by Senthil Thondaman, governor of the Eastern Province of Sri Lanka.

Putting out a statement giving details of the event, BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi considered Sri Lanka as a “civilizational twin for India”. The commemorative postal stamp marking 200 years since the Tamil community of Indian origin arrived in Sri Lanka is a “recognition of their toil in establishing the plantation industry and other infrastructure in Sri Lanka after being despatched to Sri Lanka by the British”.

He further said that Mr. Modi has “earnestly undertaken several initiatives to ensure the welfare and development of the Indian Origin Tamil community in Sri Lanka” ever since he assumed office in 2014.

He added that the Modi government had sanctioned 14,000 houses in addition to setting up other facilities in areas where the Tamil population resides.

“Furthermore, owing to India’s neighbour-first policy, about $4 billion worth of financial aid was extended to Sri Lanka when the country reeled from an unprecedented economic crisis,” he said.

“Prime Minister Modi is untiringly delivering support to aid the wellbeing of lakhs of Indian-origin Tamils in the island country and the BJP has been striving to ensure their prosperity,” he said in his statement.

The event also assumes importance in the backdrop of the start of the second Kashi-Tamil Sangamam being held in Varanasi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s own trip to Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep in the new year.

