Nadda thanks Kerala voters for BJP’s ‘improved’ show in local body polls

New Delhi

17 December 2020 11:50 IST

The CPI(M)-led LDF emerged the main winner in the polls followed by the Congress-led UDF

With the Bharatiya Janata Party making some gains in the local body elections in Kerala, party president J.P.Nadda on Thursday thanked the State’s voters and said his party will continue to expose the “corrupt, communal & hypocrite” politics of both the LDF and UDF fronts.

The CPI(M)-led LDF emerged the main winner in the polls followed by the Congress-led UDF. While the BJP was at third position, its leaders have drawn consolation from the party’s improved show in the state where assembly elections are expected to be held in April-May next year.

Also Read Kerala local body polls | Welfare measures outweigh corruption charges Advertising Advertising

The BJP retained the Palakkad municipality and seized the Pandalam municipality by winning 18 of the 33 wards. The BJP candidates also won in 23 of the grama panchayats.

Mr. Nadda said, “I thank the people of Kerala for giving an improved mandate to BJP in Local Body Elections. @BJP4Keralam President @surendranbjp Ji & Karyakartas worked tirelessly & with this mandate, we will continue to expose the corrupt, communal & hypocrite politics of both LDF & UDF fronts.”