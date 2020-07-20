Nadda terms Rahul’s video bid to politicise defence, foreign policies

NEW DELHI

20 July 2020 14:21 IST

Rahul said Modi’s ‘fake strongman image’ was now ‘India’s biggest weakness’

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his second video on India’s handling of the border situation with China, terming the video “attempts to politicise defence and foreign policy” due to “one dynasty’s desperation to wash their past sins of 1962 and weaken India.”

In a series of tweets, Mr. Nadda rubbished Mr. Gandhi’s contention that the government’s handling of China was found wanting. Mr Gandhi, in his second video on a series on videos on contemporary issues, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “fake strongman image” was now “India’s biggest weakness”.

Mr. Nadda did not mince words in taking on Mr. Gandhi. “We saw yet another (failed) edition of ‘Project RG Relaunch’ today.

Advertising

Advertising

@RahulGandhi Ji was, as usual, weak on facts and strong on mudslinging. Attempts to politicise defence and foreign policy matters shows one dynasty’s desperation to wash their past sins of 1962 and weaken India,” he tweeted.

He alleged that the Gandhi dynasty had always been soft on China to the detriment of India. “Since the 1950s, China has made strategic investments in one dynasty that has given them rich dividends. Remember 1962, giving away of a UNSC seat, losing lot of land to China in the UPA years, MoU Signed with much fanfare in 2008, funds to RGF and more,” he said.

“In recent years, be it Doklam or the present, @RahulGandhi Ji prefers briefings from the Chinese instead of believing India’s armed forces. Why does one dynasty want a weak India and a strong China? Many leaders in Congress also disapprove of one dynasty’s shenanigans!“ he stated.

He termed Mr. Gandhi’s attempts just in several over the years to destroy the reputation of Mr. Modi but warned that “those who want to destroy him will end up only further destroying their own party.”