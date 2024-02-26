GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nadda sets off vans to solicit suggestions for BJP manifesto for LS polls

Mr. Nadda said that the vans will gather suggestions from the people for the party’s ‘sankalp patra’ (manifesto)

February 26, 2024 05:19 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP National President J P Nadda during flagging off the ‘Viksit Bharat Modi Ki Guarantee Rath’, in New Delhi, Monday.

BJP National President J P Nadda during flagging off the ‘Viksit Bharat Modi Ki Guarantee Rath’, in New Delhi, Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda flagged off ‘Viksit Bharat, Modi ki Guarantee’ video vans at the BJP’s national headquarters in New Delhi, which will be travelling across the country seeking suggestions for the BJP’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha election.

The BJP’s has done this before previous elections as well and it is part of its electoral playbook.

In his address to party workers, Mr. Nadda said that the vans will gather suggestions from the people for the party’s ‘sankalp patra’ (manifesto) asserting that by doing so, the BJP was “ensuring citizens participation in the democratic process”.

“These vans will also highlight the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his vision for making India a developed country,” he added.

He said work for the preparation of the party’s manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is in progress. Mr. Nadda said these vans will travel through every Lok Sabha constituency and that the party expects to receive nearly one crore suggestions by March 15 for incorporating them into its promises to the people.

The ‘sankalp patra’ will help the country take a big leap to become developed by 2047, he said. The highlight of BJP’s 2019 manifesto had been the promise to provide tap water connections to every household, and led to the formation of the Jal Shakti Ministry at the Centre.

The BJP has expressed confidence for retaining power under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership for a third straight term and has set a target of winning 370 seats in the elections, expected in April-May, to the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.