Nadda says Telangana BJP chief arrest murder of democracy

NEW DELHI

03 January 2022 17:19 IST

This kind of crackdown on local BJP leaders is due to party’s growing popularity, he claims

﻿BJP president J.P. Nadda on Monday flayed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government after it arrested State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. In a press statement, he termed the arrest a “murder of democracy and constitutional rights in Telangana”.

“Karyakartas, teachers and employees of the Telangana government had come to the office of Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar ji at his Karimnagar Lok Sabha office to register a complaint against the KCR [Chief Minister K Chandrashekhara Rao] government passing the regressive Order No. 317 against teachers and employees. Following all the COVID-19 appropriate protocols, Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar ji, along with BJP leaders and workers, sat on a night-long vigil and fast to show his solidarity with the agitating teachers and employees at his office,” Mr. Nadda stated.

“But the KCR government was so scared of this peaceful protest by the BJP State president, party workers and aggrieved teachers and employees that it ordered the police to launch an attack on the peaceful protest. This massive use of force and planned attack and violence against the BJP leaders, workers, teachers, and employees is nothing but an act of political vendetta and political anarchy prevailing in Telangana. The police first cut the iron gates of the office and then forcibly entered where the peaceful protest was going on. The police then launched a brutal attack on the BJP State president and other party workers, including women leaders and workers, and then arrested them,” he observed. This kind of crackdown on local BJP unit leaders was due to the party’s “growing popularity” in the State and it would continue with its protests, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Kumar has been remanded in 14-day judicial custody by the Karimnagar district court.