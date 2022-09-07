Nadda says BJP to increase party-to-party meets with other countries

On Thursday, the BJP president met with heads of missions of nine countries

In the fifth of the series of interactions between BJP leaders and heads of foreign missions serving in India, termed “Know the BJP”, party president J.P. Nadda said that the BJP would soon be hosting delegations of political parties from other countries to expand the ambit of interactions. In the past, Mr. Nadda had hosted Nguyen Van Nen, politburo member of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and Pushpa Kamal Dahal, chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre), at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

On Thursday, he met with heads of missions of nine countries — South Africa, Paraguay, Netherlands, Mexico, Colombia, Ethiopia, Cambodia, Maldives and Mali— the party’s foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said. Till now Mr. Nadda has met with heads of missions of 56 countries.

He highlighted various welfare measures taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and also spoke on various facets of the BJP, including its ideology and organisational journey. Mr. Chauthaiwale, the party’s national general secretary Vinod Tawde and its national spokesperson Nalin Kohli were also present during the interaction.

A documentary on the BJP’s journey since 1951 was also shown to the visiting dignitaries, a statement from the party said, adding that Mr. Nadda later answered the questions of diplomats. He recalled the party’s history, its struggle and electoral successes, the changes that the BJP governments had brought at the Centre and in States, and also the future plans of the party. He also described various social activities and initiatives of the party during COVID-19, it said. “During the meeting, the heads of mission were very curious about BJP’s organisation structure and how it has handled such a huge organisation. Questions were also asked about the party’s political strategy,” Mr. Chauthaiwale said. Most of the participants made suggestions on people-to-people and party-to-party contact and exchange of ideas between the political parties, the statement added.