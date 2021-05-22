Nadda moots welfare programme for children orphaned by Covid-19

It will coincide with the completion of seven years of the Modi government.

BJP president J P Nadda wrote to Chief Ministers of all BJP ruled States to prepare and launch a welfare programme for children left orphaned by the COVID19 pandemic , with a deadline of May 30th, the completion of seven years of the Modi government.

Mr Nadda also wrote that no celebratory event will be held to mark the anniversary owing to the massive second wave of the pandemic, with the welfare programmes being the only exception.

“The Covid pandemic has caused deep wounds on the nation and society with many children losing both parents to the disease,“ he wrote to Chief Ministers adding that it was now “our responsibility to care for their future and take solid steps in this regard.”

Mr. Nadda asked them to prepare a scheme keeping in mind the needs and situation of their States and added that they will also be soon shared directives to help such children and their families.