Nadda makes key appointments in BJP

J.P. Nadda

NEW DELHI

31 December 2020 22:01 IST

New post of organiser created

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Thursday made key appointments in the party appointing its joint general secretary (organisation) V. Satish to a newly created post of ‘organiser’ and moving Saudan Singh, who had also occupied the joint general secretary (organisation) post as vice-president of the party.

Another joint organisational secretary Shiv Prakash will continue with the same post with some changes in responsibilities. Mr. Prakash, who was earlier looking after the party’s work in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, will now be positioned in Bhopal and look after the BJP’s work in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal.

Mr. Satish will, in the post of “sanghatak” or organiser, take care of coordination with the party’s parliamentary office, the SC/ST morcha and its special contact programme. He was earlier in charge of the party’s work in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, all very important States for the BJP.

Mr. Singh, who was stationed at Raipur and looking after party work in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand, will now be posted at Chandigarh and handle Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory as well.

All three leaders are full-time RSS pracharaks and were loaned by the BJP’s ideological parent to the saffron party. Sources in the party confirm that general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh will deal with state level general secretaries (organisation) directly as he would be stationed in Delhi.