BJP chief Nadda launches sharp attack on Congress after party’s remarks on govt’s handling of LAC situation

24 June 2020 10:25 IST

“A rejected and ejected dynasty is not equal to the entire Opposition,” he says on Twitter

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress after its working committee attributed the India-China border crisis to mismanagement by the government, stating that the Congress was not equal to the whole of the Opposition and its attempts to usurp the position was because of yet another attempt at relaunching Rahul Gandhi.

“A rejected and ejected dynasty is not equal to the entire Opposition. One dynasty’s interests are not India’s interests. Today, the nation is united and supportive of our armed forces. This is the time for unity and solidarity. Relaunch of ‘the scion’ for the nth time can wait,” said Mr. Nadda in a series of tweets.

“One ‘royal’ dynasty and their ‘loyal’ courtiers have grand delusions of the Opposition being about one dynasty. A dynast throws tantrums and his courtiers peddle that fake narrative. Latest one relates to the the Opposition asking questions to the Government,” he further tweeted.

He said that while it was the Opposition’s right to ask questions, and the government did answer them at an all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “one family was an exception. Any guesses who?” referring to the Gandhi family. He said that other parties had given their suggestions and support to the government at the meeting.

“Due to the misadventures of one dynasty: We lost thousands of square kilometers of our land. The Siachen glacier was almost gone. And much more. No wonder India has rejected them,” he said.

This sharply worded series of tweets follows an equally strongly worded statement by the CWC alleging gross mismanagement of not just the India-China face-off in east Ladakh but also the COVID-19 pandemic.