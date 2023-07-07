Nadda holds organisational meet for 2024 ramp up

July 07, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In a bid to streamline its organisational preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, BJP president J.P. Nadda on Friday chaired the second in a series of three meetings of party leaders from various States.

Functionaries from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Daman Diu-Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Haryana were present in the meeting on Friday held at the BJP’s national headquarters in New Delhi.

Senior leaders deliberated on a host of organisational programmes, people’s feedback and the strategy ahead, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting also comes ahead of Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram.

On Thursday, a similar meeting was held with leaders, mostly from eastern and northeastern States, in Guwahati. BJP leaders from southern States and Maharashtra will meet in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Sources present at the meeting said that “sewa, sushashan and garib kalyan (service, good governance and welfare of the poor)“ was the theme of the meetings with a focus on achievements and new initiatives of the government. “Emphasis was also laid on completing booth committees in all States, that is, with norms such as minimum of 11 members per booth with representation to OBC, SC/ST and women to be followed,” said a source.

“Organisational strength plus ideological and campaign imperatives were both discussed in detail,” added the source.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT