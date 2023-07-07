HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nadda holds organisational meet for 2024 ramp up

Senior leaders deliberated on a host of organisational programmes, people’s feedback and the strategy ahead

July 07, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda. File 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda. File  | Photo Credit: ANI

 

In a bid to streamline its organisational preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, BJP president J.P. Nadda on Friday chaired the second in a series of three meetings of party leaders from various States. 

Functionaries from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Daman Diu-Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Haryana were present in the meeting on Friday held at the BJP’s national headquarters in New Delhi. 

Senior leaders deliberated on a host of organisational programmes, people’s feedback and the strategy ahead, sources said.

The meeting also comes ahead of Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram.

ALSO READ
More Ministers, senior BJP leaders meet Nadda, party functionaries

On Thursday, a similar meeting was held with leaders, mostly from eastern and northeastern States, in Guwahati. BJP leaders from southern States and Maharashtra will meet in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Sources present at the meeting said that “sewa, sushashan and garib kalyan (service, good governance and welfare of the poor)“ was the theme of the meetings with a focus on achievements and new initiatives of the government. “Emphasis was also laid on completing booth committees in all States, that is, with norms such as minimum of 11 members per booth with representation to OBC, SC/ST and women to be followed,” said a source. 

“Organisational strength plus ideological and campaign imperatives were both discussed in detail,” added the source.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.