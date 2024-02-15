Nadda files nomination for RS from Gujarat

February 15, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

The BJP national president JP Nadda and three other candidates who are the party’s nominees for the Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat filed their nomination papers on Thursday in Gandhinagar.

The other three are: diamond tycoon Govind Dholakia from Surat and two OBC leaders Mayank Nayak from Patan and Dr Jashwantsinh Parmar from Godhara.

The party has not renominated two union ministers Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health and Fertilisers Minister, and Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala, whose Rajya Sabha tenures are coming to an end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Party circles indicate that both leaders may be asked to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

On Thursday, after filing his nomination, Mr. Nadda expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to represent Gujarat in the Rajya Sabha.

“I have filed nominations for many posts on many occasions, but getting elected from Gujarat is a special one,” the BJP National President said.

Since the Congress has not fielded any candidates due to lack of numbers in the state assembly, all four members of the ruling party are set to be declared winners after scrutiny.

Of the four retiring from the Rajya Sabha and who were nominated from Gujarat, two are Congress parliamentarians: Amee Yagnik and former union minister Naran Rathwa, a tribal leader from Central Gujarat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT