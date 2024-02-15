ADVERTISEMENT

Nadda files nomination for RS from Gujarat

February 15, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, party state chief CR Patil and others files his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections, in Gandhinagar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The BJP national president JP Nadda and three other candidates who are the party’s nominees for the Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat filed their nomination papers on Thursday in Gandhinagar.

The other three are: diamond tycoon Govind Dholakia from Surat and two OBC leaders Mayank Nayak from Patan and Dr Jashwantsinh Parmar from Godhara.

The party has not renominated two union ministers Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health and Fertilisers Minister, and Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala, whose Rajya Sabha tenures are coming to an end. 

Party circles indicate that both leaders may be asked to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

On Thursday, after filing his nomination, Mr. Nadda expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to represent Gujarat in the Rajya Sabha.

“I have filed nominations for many posts on many occasions, but getting elected from Gujarat is a special one,” the BJP National President said.

Since the Congress has not fielded any candidates due to lack of numbers in the state assembly, all four members of the ruling party are set to be declared winners after scrutiny.

Of the four retiring from the Rajya Sabha and who were nominated from Gujarat, two are Congress parliamentarians: Amee Yagnik and former union minister Naran Rathwa, a tribal leader from Central Gujarat.

