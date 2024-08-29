Nadda dials senior BJP leaders in J&K to calm tempers, Ram Madhav on charm offensive to unite party unit

BJP president J.P. Nadda dialled senior leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the party to calm tempers down after several of them were left out of the three candidate lists announced by the party for the upcoming Assembly election in the Union Territory.

Some senior leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, have not been fielded. Candidates for seats that others, such as Depty CM Kavinder Gupta and even State unit chief Ravinder Raina, have contested in the past, have not been announced yet.

Rescinded list

On Monday (August 26, 2024), the BJP had released a list of 44 candidates partially covering seats for all three phases of polling, but then rescinded that list as it was “not supposed to be released altogether.” This rescinded list gave the first inkling to senior leaders and other aspirants that they would not be included, which led to protests and sloganeering in front of the local office of the BJP in Jammu.

“That list had been released precipitately, before these leaders had been taken into confidence over their being dropped. Which is why the list was withdrawn and then released piecemeal,” a senior BJP office bearer said. The official list of candidates released by the party so far have largely kept to the “original” rescinded list, with only one change from the Mata Vaishnodevi seat, where Rohit Dubey was replaced by Baldev Raj Sharma.

Building unity

Following this, Mr. Nadda spoke with senior leaders and tried to calm things down. Ram Madhav, the newly appointed poll-in-charge for J&K, then went on a charm offensive in Jammu, and met with aggrieved aspirants trying to get all the local units together to face the election with a united front.

In 2014, the last time Assembly polls were held in J&K, the BJP had won 25 seats in Jammu, and it is the main catchment area for seats for the party. Following the reading down of Article 370 of the Constitution granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and making J&K a Union Territory without Ladakh, a new delimitation of Assembly seats was done. Now, 43 seats are accorded to Jammu alone, out of the 90 Assembly constituencies.

Polls for the Union Territory will be held in three phases, on September 18, September 25, and October 1, with counting and the announcement of results scheduled for October 4.